2021 Insurrection

Democrats in Congress are pushing for a full investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building this past January. One U.S. Senator from…
More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection in Washington D.C., and ten of them are from Ohio. Here's a look at what’s…
A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan 6th…
Ohio’s largest teachers' union says a sitting member of the State Board of Education has some explaining to do for her part in last week’s trip to the…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is activating 580 members of the Ohio National Guard to be ready for potential violent protests leading up to inauguration.…