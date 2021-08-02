2022 Ohio Chief Justice Race

Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Government/Politics
Brunner Announces Bid For Chief Justice
The first candidate has announced her bid to be the next Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in a race that will be decided in November of 2022.…
