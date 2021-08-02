African American committee

Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
African American Lawmakers In Ohio Want A Committee To Document Their History
Jo Ingles
,
The 16-member Legislative Black Caucus wants to create a permanent 30-member bipartisan committee appointed by the Governor to do a comprehensive study on…
Listen
•
1:04