Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest…
A new report generated from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists, and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies…
The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including CBD oil. Sen. Brian Hill (R-Zanesville) said hemp is used in some…
Gov. John Kasich is speaking out about why he fired the former director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture last week. David Daniels says he was…
Ohio hog farmers are reacting to the news that China is planning to attach a tariff on U.S. pork exports. That’s in response to the U.S. proposed tariff…
People who work in Ohio’s largest industry are getting hit with a triple threat – a bad economy, heavy rain and cool temperatures, and now the possibility…
A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry. Adam Sharp is the new executive vice president at the…
A bill that’s been passed by the Ohio Legislature is designed to help the state’s agritourism industry. The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s Brandon Kern…