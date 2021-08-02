Allison Russo

-
There’s a bill in Congress that Ohio Democrats say would help lower the price of prescription drugs. Some state representatives here are pushing to get it…
-
With Ohio in the third week of COVID hospitalizations setting a new record each day, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out two new health orders and previewed the…
-
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren’t…
-
Several industries are preparing to reopen in Ohio over the course of the next two weeks, including health practices, manufacturing plants, and other…
-
Federal law mandates insurers treat mental health services like they would physical health care. But the sponsors of a new bill in the Ohio Legislature…
-
Two Democratic lawmakers are fighting back on bills now under consideration that would require doctors to provide patients with information mainstream…
-
In 2016, women represented more than 44% of the labor force in Ohio but just slightly more than 20 percent of the seats on boards of Fortune 1000…
-
For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate. But this time will likely…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine used his first State of the State address to emphasize the importance on building towards a better future. He said Ohio can do this by…