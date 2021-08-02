Andy Thompson

-
In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. News that the…
-
After Speaker Battle Stalled Voting Sessions For Two Months, House Has New Leader And Can Vote AgainAfter two months of fighting, mostly by majority Republicans behind closed doors, the Ohio House has a new speaker. It was an unusual floor vote in that…
-
This week marked the second in a row without a voting session in the Ohio House. All sessions were canceled because majority Republicans cannot decide on…
-
Ohio House sessions for this week have, once again, been cancelled due to controversy over who will be the next speaker. The fight that’s been brewing…
-
The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned the FBI was asking questions about him. Speaker Cliff…
-
There’s a bill in the state legislature that’s meant to give local school districts more control over curriculum. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Andy…