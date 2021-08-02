Annette Chambers-Smith

-
Ten prisons workers are named in an investigation into the beating and subsequent death of an inmate at the Correctional Reception Center in Pickaway…
-
When Ohio gets its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, medical professionals, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and EMS workers will…
-
A member of Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19. And she heads an agency that’s been ravaged by the coronavirus.DeWine said the…
-
There were 11,292 cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday – and nearly a quarter of those are either inmates or staff at Ohio prisons. 2,400 inmates and 244…
-
A review of how former inmates are monitored after being released from Ohio’s prisons has resulted in 11 recommendations on better policies for…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create a panel that will review Ohio’s parole system and how those who leave prison are supervised. The…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has put off all upcoming executions till a new lethal injection method is developed, which he has said will happen in the coming weeks.…