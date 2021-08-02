-
Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez has been censured by the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee in two separate resolutions. And the effect…
The Ohio Republican Party will decide Friday morning whether to censure a member of Congress from suburban Cleveland for his vote earlier this year to…
Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump chastised Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzales for voting to impeach him and praised his announced primary…
Tuesday’s primary didn’t offer a lot of support for the theory that a Democratic “blue wave” is sweeping through Ohio this year. But there also didn’t…