-
The Ohio Department of Education says its latest audit of the state’s largest online charter school shows it once again inflated its attendance. And that…
-
Ohio’s largest online charter school has promised to continue its legal battle with the state department of education. But the state school board still…
-
The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back…
-
ECOT Loses Appeal, Is Ordered To Return $60 Million In Funding For Full-Time Students It Can't ProveA state hearing officer has dealt another blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow - the state's largest online charter school - in its battle with…
-
The state auditor has conducted another surprise head count to find out if charter school attendance records matched the number of students actually…
-
The Senate seemed to be poised to move forward on a bill that would crackdown on online schools with bad attendance records. But a possible political…