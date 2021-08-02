Ballot Initiative - Voter Rights

-
The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a coalition that’s pushing a voting rights amendment for this fall’s ballot. The justices rejected a decision made…
-
The group trying to put a voter rights amendment on this year's ballot has filed an appeal in the Ohio Supreme Court to fight against a decision by the…
-
The Ohio Ballot Board has voted to split a voter rights measure into four separate potential ballot issues. The amendment, which includes constitutionally…
-
The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures and they're pitching the…
-
A collection of voting rights advocates have delivered a revised petition to state officials in hopes of putting their issue on the November ballot, which…
-
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected language for a potential ballot issue on voting. The group behind the initiative to expand and solidify voter…
-
An elections law professor says the proposed constitutional amendment that would create new voter registration provisions and put existing statute in the…
-
A group known as Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections has filed a petition with the Ohio Attorney General's Office to propose a voting-related…