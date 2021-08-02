-
Gov. Mike DeWine says part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. That's why Ohio is rolling out a new…
There’s a bill in the Ohio Legislature that its sponsor says will ensure you spend less time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Republican Representative…
A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update…
Ohioans are now navigating a new process to get their driver’s licenses. It’s mostly the same, but with a big difference.State BMV registrar Don Petit…
A state agency that most Ohioans use is finally allowing a user friendly feature that was adopted long ago by most businesses.The Ohio Bureau of Motor…