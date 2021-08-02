-
The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by…
-
With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year $75 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly…
-
A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
-
A new law signed over the weekend aims to help pets and the veterinarians who care for them. It’s no secret that veterinarians often have a lot of student…
-
Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children. Representative Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) is…
-
Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which…
-
By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal…
-
Democratic state lawmakers say they want to bring back guaranteed overtime protections that were supposed to be put into place two years ago but have been…
-
Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right…
-
Backers of a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene supplies from the state sales tax say it’s simply not fair that women in Ohio are paying taxes on…