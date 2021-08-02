-
The deadline has passed for communities throughout the state to submit their requests for Ohio’s capital budget, which is expected sometime near the end…
Gov. John Kasich has signed a $2.6 billion capital budget, which covers state spending on infrastructure, colleges and universities, and community…
Ohio’s top elections official is asking state leaders to include money in the upcoming capital budget to buy new voting machines.Secretary of State Jon…
State lawmakers will be busy again with two major piece of legislation and lots of other bills this week.Hearings continue in the Senate on the capital…
State lawmakers have rolled out a multi-billion dollar budget that will invest in construction and improvement projects from infrastructure to the arts.…