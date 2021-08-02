-
The new Speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools. And…
-
The state’s largest online charter school is appealing a ruling that could let the Ohio Department of Education claw back up to $60 million in previous…
-
The state’s largest e-school is fighting to keep up to $60 million that it could lose because of an enrollment audit that the school says was improperly…
-
The state’s largest online charter school is crying foul after the education department released a report showing it fell short of its estimated…
-
The state education department says Ohio's largest online charter school severely over-reported how many students actually attended class full time. But…
-
The state of Ohio and its largest e-school went head-to-head in court today over what’s required to provide education to students. ECOT wants a judge to…
-
A look at several online charter school attendance reviews reveal that more e-schools might be either unable or unwilling to meet the standards the state…
-
The heated dispute between the state and its largest online charter school reached a boiling point this week with a judge’s order for ECOT to turn over…
-
The state’s education department won a major battle over the attendance fight with ECOT, Ohio’s largest online charter school. A judge says ECOT must hand…
-
Ohio’s largest online charter school is firing back against state officials who say they don’t have enough information to perform an attendance audit. The…