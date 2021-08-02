charter school funding

-
Ohio’s charter schools are by law non-profit, but nearly 200 of them are managed by for-profit operating companies. And a new study by an anti-charter…
A new school funding formula proposed by two state lawmakers would cost a billion dollars more than the current K-12 formula. And that proposal didn't…
A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or…
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says when it comes to changing the funding structure for schools to create direct funding for charters, "I'm…
The new Speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools. And…
The fight over school funding in Ohio has gone on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the…
The Ohio Department of Education has started its audit of student attendance at the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, after a judge denied ECOT’s request…
The largest online charter school in the state took the Ohio Department of Education to court today, and lost, as a judge ruled the state’s audit of…
The state’s largest and most controversial online charter school has sued to block the state from a delayed attendance audit that was supposed to start…
With Ohio’s failing charter schools getting most of the attention, the state’s more successful charter schools say they’re struggling to attract good…