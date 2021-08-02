-
For the first time in five years, Ohio will be looking for a new state schools superintendent, now that longtime Department of Education veteran Paolo…
Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public…
Nearly 180 charter schools will have to change how they do business or shut down under a new bipartisan bill introduced in the Ohio House. It's the latest…
Ohio’s charter schools are by law non-profit, but nearly 200 of them are managed by for-profit operating companies. And a new study by an anti-charter…
A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or…
Charter school advocates are calling on lawmakers to bump up their funding for facilities. They say the money now going to charters falls well below what…
A new study by advocates for school choice shows charter schools in urban areas are underfunded. The group is making the case at the same time Gov. Mike…
A review of the way Ohio’s education department handled a charter school data-scrubbing scandal was unable to determine if there was “malicious” intent…
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear both sides of the high-profile argument between the state education department and the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow…
Supporters of the now closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow say the past few days have been devastating for students, families, and teachers. The online…