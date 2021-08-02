Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Court allows jailed voters to vote
Government/Politics
Court Grants Order Allowing Two Jailed Ohioans To Vote As Larger Lawsuit Continues
Jo Ingles
,
A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows Ohioans who are in a Dayton jail to cast ballots in this election. Mike Brickner of All…
