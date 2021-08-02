-
The list of Ohioans who will be eligible for COVID vaccines come Thursday will include people 50 and over, those with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal…
Nearly all Ohio schools are returning to in-person or hybrid learning after pledging to do so to get vaccines for employees. Now at least one Central Ohio…
Starting Thursday, more Ohioans will be eligible for COVID vaccines. That’s because nearly a half a million more doses will be available this week.Gov.…
Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID…
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine got the first of their two Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine doses earlier today in Greene County, where they live.…