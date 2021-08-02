Dayton shooting

-
The lawsuit asks for damages and more safeguards
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on his fellow Republicans in the legislature to pass what he sees as common sense gun regulations. But lawmakers…
-
Two months and a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was working on a plan to address gun violence after a mass shooting in Dayton, he’s unveiled a…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to reveal on Monday the official bill language on expanded background checks and red-flag gun confiscation, two major issues that…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says more needs to be done to make sure Ohio’s schools are safe. And he's signed an executive order to immediately put more resources in…
-
The gun regulation portion of Gov. Mike DeWine's plan to reduce gun violence will likely meet resistance in the Ohio House. Speaker Larry Householder…
-
The group pushing for expanded background checks on gun sales says the tragic mass shooting in Dayton has galvanized the state and petitioners say it's…
-
UPDATE: The Ohio Highway Patrol says it's concluded its review of comments made by a leader of a pro-gun rights group following the unveiling of a package…
-
State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who says she's no longer satisfied with the status…
-
Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.These…