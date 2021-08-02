death penalty drugs

-
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty…
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says his support for the death penalty is wavering as Gov. Mike DeWine's administration says it doesn’t think…
Gov. Mike DeWine is saying no executions will take place in Ohio anytime soon – because the state can’t find a method under state law that would get…
Gov. Mike DeWine says there won’t be any executions in Ohio in the near future. DeWine told reporters at an Ohio Associated Press event that a federal…