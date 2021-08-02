Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Dr. Amy Edwards
Government/Politics
Kids In Ohio, Even Babies, Are Getting COVID And Medical Experts Fear The Numbers Will Increase
Jo Ingles
,
Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting…
Listen
•
0:57