drug abuse

Ohio is one of several states that will share $26 billion dollars as part of a national opioid abuse settlement. The deal involves three distributors –…
Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing five different bills they say will deal with the state’s opioid abuse problem in a comprehensive way. The bipartisan bill…
Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here.…
There’s a new drug on the streets in three states, including Ohio. And the state’s top law enforcement official says it is already causing overdoses.…
As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio. Gov. John Kasich says 700,000…
As Republicans in Congress debate the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, Gov. John Kasich is crediting part of that law for helping…
A new law meant to stop drug overdoses is going into effect Tuesday. It focuses on providing help for overdose victims.Republican Senator Jim Hughes says…
The federal government is proposing new guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain. Some state leaders are encouraging Ohioans to voice support…