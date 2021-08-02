-
Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed…
-
One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The head of the Department of Mental Health and…
-
While many Ohioans are enjoying picnics, parades and fireworks, members of a group that wants to put a proposed ballot issue before voters this fall are…
-
In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20%, and half of those cases…
-
Courts are getting hit hard by the state’s opioid epidemic, according to the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. That was just one point in her…
-
A new bill signed into law provides some limited immunity for bystanders who witness an overdose and try to help save drug users’ lives. Cindy Koumoutzis…
-
When you walk into a pharmacy, you may be greeted by a team that may include both a pharmacist and what’s known as a pharmacy technician. Lawmakers are…
-
State officials are laying out guidelines for what doctors should consider before they prescribe addictive painkillers. Gov. John Kasich’s opiate action…