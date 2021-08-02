drug crime constitutional amendment

-
Leaders of the Ohio Legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to change the state’s constitution. House…
The top justice of the state’s highest court is speaking out on a constitutional amendment on the fall ballot, which would require low-level drug…
Secretary of State Jon Husted – who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor – has announced the official title for the only statewide…
The panel that decides the wording of statewide ballot issues has agreed on the language for the only one voters will see this fall. It’s a resolution to…
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would release low-level drug offenders from jail and direct money to treatment instead have cleared…