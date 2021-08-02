Election 2015

-
The backers of last month’s marijuana legalization issue spent a lot of money on a campaign that voters overwhelmingly rejected.Paperwork filed with the…
-
Some Ohio lawmakers want Secretary of State Jon Husted to investigate why nearly 900 absentee ballots in Summit County were received but not counted. Ohio…
-
People who want medical marijuana in Ohio say they are ready to vote for Issue 3, even if they don’t particularly like all of the aspects of the plan.…
-
Many Ohioans know there’s a marijuana legalization issue on the ballot – but most don’t know there’s an issue to change the way state lawmakers’ districts…