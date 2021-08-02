energy standards

-
The Senate has made its own sweeping changes to Ohio energy policy through a substitute bill version of HB6 that continues to bailout nuclear power plants…
-
Lawmakers are pushing bills through the General Assembly as the clock winds down on this session, which ends next month. But it appears one high-profile…
-
AEP Ohio has announced a commitment to eventually double wind and solar generation in Ohio. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, supporters say…
-
A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. The…