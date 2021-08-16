© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Bill To Increase Energy Efficiency In Ohio Has Been Introduced

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
And it has bipartisan support.

When Ohio lawmakers passed HB 6, the nuclear bailout law, they scrapped alternative energy standards. And while HB 6 was repealed, energy efficiency programs that were axed have not returned. Now, there’s a bill that adds an incentive for electric companies to push energy efficiency.

The bill (HB 389) has bipartisan support. Rep David Leland (R-Columbus) says it would allow electric companies to submit a portfolio to Ohio’s utility regulators that offer customers ways to use more efficient methods – like smart thermostats or appliance efficiency.

“A kilowatt you don’t use is the cheapest and cleanest kilowatt you can come across. And so this energy reduction program will reduce consumer costs, it will create green energy jobs and it will reduce our carbon footprint," Leland says.

FirstEnergy, the company involved with the HB 6 scandal is the only major investor-owned electric company in Ohio that hasn’t yet signed onto the proposal. Leland says he thinks the bill will get a hearing soon.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
