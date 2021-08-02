-
A coalition of environmental advocates are uniting to support an issue that will appear on the ballot for Columbus voters. They say the clean energy…
Ohio legislators have passed new energy laws that affects everyone’s electric bills and change the state’s course on green energy policies. But it can be…
The Ohio House has voted in favor of the sweeping energy bill, HB6, that bails out two nuclear power plants through $150 million in ratepayer…
The Ohio House will try again tomorrow to hold a vote on the sweeping energy bill which could bail out nuclear power plants and would end energy…
The sweeping energy bill that could save nuclear plants from shutting down while making big cuts to renewable and efficiency policies was put on hold with…
The legislation moving out of the Ohio Senate will subsidize nuclear, solar, and coal power while getting rid of requirements to invest in energy…
A new version of the comprehensive energy bill, HB6, was introduced in the Ohio Senate on Monday that would charge residential ratepayers $0.85 a month on…
Federal Hocking Local Schools flipped the switch on its new solar energy installation that will provide about 700 kilowatts of renewable energy, making up…
The Senate has made its own sweeping changes to Ohio energy policy through a substitute bill version of HB6 that continues to bailout nuclear power plants…
The Ohio House passed a sweeping energy bill, HB6, that would bail out the state’s two nuclear power plants and wipe out green energy standards, with the…