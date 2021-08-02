David Leland

-
Under current law, if a state-level political leader gets in trouble, they are likely to be prosecuted in Franklin County because that’s the home of state…
One of the biggest corruption cases in the nation is happening right here in Ohio. Federal prosecutors are going after the former speaker of the Ohio…
A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched another effort to overhaul the state’s bail system, which has been talked about for years and is backed by…
About 70% of people who are facing jail time in Ohio need the services of a public defender. But there’s a shortage of them. Ohio lawmakers are…
As COVID-19 related job losses continue to affect thousands of Ohioans, many are in danger of losing their homes. A bill that’s been introduced by a…
As Ohio opens for business again, many workers have qualms about returning to their jobs. Some Democrats are proposing a bill they say will protect those…
When animals are put to sleep in Ohio, they are most often euthanized with medications administered by a veterinarian. But there have been some cases…
Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which…
The behind-the-scenes battle over who will lead the Republican-dominated Ohio House next year isn’t just between supporters of current Speaker Ryan Smith…
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly (64-26) passed an NRA backed gun bill but not without controversy. There was intense debate on the House…