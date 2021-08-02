-
Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential business…
Weather and tariffs have created some tough conditions for Ohio farmers and agribusinesses. But they can get some relief through a state program that…
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest…
Most of the attention on lawmakers has focused on their approval of a state budget 17 days after the deadline. But they also passed a bill to…
The state is giving farmers another opportunity to apply for loans as they deal with severe weather and flooding that has kept many farmers from planting…
Ohio’s agriculture director is asking the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy…
A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry. Adam Sharp is the new executive vice president at the…