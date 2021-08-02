-
Two Miami University students are quarantined for possible Coronavirus. The state's top health officials are watching for more possible infections. But…
The Christmas weather has been mostly mild this year but many Ohioans are still getting the chills. Public health leaders say the flu has hit the Buckeye…
Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state. The illness is hitting hard right now in the Buckeye State.The Ohio Department of Health’s…
A bill that would prohibit employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine has passed out of an Ohio House committee. But…
The Ohio Department of Health reports the flu is widespread throughout the state.The state says there were 287 new confirmed flu-associated…