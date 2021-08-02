-
Last spring, Ohio was the first state to deploy its national guard to help with what became a critical element of the pandemic: getting emergency food to…
-
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio National Guard members have been helping foodbanks out with distribution. The Guard was supposed end…
-
The Ohio National Guard is being deployed on Monday to help with the state’s coronavirus response. But the Guard’s leader wants to make it clear what they…
-
A new report generated from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists, and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies…
-
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plans to phase out farming at its ten prisons throughout the state. Some of that food is produced…