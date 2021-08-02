Fred Strahorn

-
Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which…
-
The vote that made Larry Householder the Speaker of the Ohio House again 14 years after he left that position was the end of the months-long battle to…
-
In an unprecedented vote, the Ohio House has elected a new speaker, rejecting the Republican who had been serving in that position since June, when the…
-
The vote for House Speaker on the first day of the two-year session is usually a unanimous formality, but the battle between two Republicans has allowed…
-
In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. News that the…
-
A hearing is set Thursday morning on a proposal designed to make it harder for citizens and groups to put constitutional amendments on the Ohio ballot.…
-
After Speaker Battle Stalled Voting Sessions For Two Months, House Has New Leader And Can Vote AgainAfter two months of fighting, mostly by majority Republicans behind closed doors, the Ohio House has a new speaker. It was an unusual floor vote in that…
-
After seven weeks without voting sessions, the full Ohio House will vote on Wednesday on a new Speaker, and because no candidate had 50 votes among the…
-
Lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse from their holiday break. The outnumbered Democrats in the House have a list of goals they want to achieve. And…
-
In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common…