'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
Proposed ban on gender transition procedures for minors gets hearing in Ohio House
Andy Chow
While supporters touted the bill as a way to protect children, opponents slammed the legislation as an anti-LGBTQ measure that could have harmful results for transgender kids.