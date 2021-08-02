Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
george zeller
Economy
Ohio's Jobless Rate Falls To Lowest Level In 16 Years, But Job Growth Rate Still Lags Nation's
Karen Kasler
Ohio’s unemployment rate has dropped again, to a level not seen in 16 years. The state’s jobless rate for April dropped to 4.3 percent, which is the…
