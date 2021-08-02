Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Good Samaritan law
Government/Politics
Good Samaritan Law Protecting 911 Callers Seeking Help For Overdose Victims Goes Into Effect
Jo Ingles
,
A new law meant to stop drug overdoses is going into effect Tuesday. It focuses on providing help for overdose victims.Republican Senator Jim Hughes says…
Listen
•
0:43