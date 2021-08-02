hate groups

-
The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.…
Federal authorities have charged more than a dozen men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government. And the feds…
A leading organization representing Jewish Americans says the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh area synagogue over the weekend has left Ohioans who practice…
There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, even in Ohio. A variety of community…
Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis. The bill from Rep. David…
Gov. John Kasich has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Trump’s shaky position on white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and…