-
Ohio has a new law that stiffens penalties for people convicted of hazing at the state’s college campuses. Now, the public colleges themselves are taking…
-
Universities in Ohio are preparing for a new law that cracks down on hazing by student organizations, such as fraternities and sororities, by making…
-
The death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died this month after an alleged fraternity hazing incident, has…
-
The chief prosecutor in the cases involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and suspended Democratic Cincinnati City Councilmember PG…