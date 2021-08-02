-
Some Ohioans who rely on copay assistance programs to help with expensive medications are finding that their insurance companies are no longer allowing…
-
Federal law mandates insurers treat mental health services like they would physical health care. But the sponsors of a new bill in the Ohio Legislature…
-
Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill that would eliminate an insurance provision known as "step therapy" for people diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.Step…
-
Several Ohio House Republicans are backing a bill that they say provides options to avoid "surprise billing", when patients get unexpected big invoices…
-
Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies provide coverage for children’s hearing aids. The legislators…
-
The bill doesn’t ban so-called "step therapy", but would allow for exemptions such as if medication causes an allergy or if the patient has already tried…
-
A bipartisan bill dealing with how insurance companies deny certain treatments and drugs until other options are tried first is getting a final push in…
-
A task force of health insurers convened by the Attorney General’s office has come up with 15 recommendations on how they can help with the opioid crisis…
-
Two Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a plan for universal health-care coverage for Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the…