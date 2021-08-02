-
There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana…
-
The backer of a new law legalizing hemp and CBD oil in Ohio says law enforcement officials will soon have access to new testing technology that will be…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that decriminalizes hemp, opening the door to a whole new agricultural industry. Now state officials are rolling…
-
Most of the attention on lawmakers has focused on their approval of a state budget 17 days after the deadline. But they also passed a bill to…
-
The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including CBD oil. Sen. Brian Hill (R-Zanesville) said hemp is used in some…
-
Just one day after the Ohio House announced it would be pursuing a bill to allow limited medical marijuana, yet another group got approval to start…