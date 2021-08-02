-
Ohio has ranked near the bottom of all the states when it comes to the number of babies who die in their first year of life. The state’s infant mortality…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.DeWine's budget would raise the…
Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history. Amy Acton has decades of experience…
The Republican candidate for governor has released what he says is a plan to invest in Ohio’s kids, families and future. But Democrats are saying his…
The state is working with community leaders trying to find ways to curb the infant mortality crisis. A new report shows that 1,024 babies died before…
As Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his statewide address on the State of the State, a coalition of union and community groups is pointing out issues…
Ohio health leaders are trying to pinpoint a variety of services to help bring down the number of infant deaths in the state every year. But dismal new…
The Ohio Senate has passed a bill aimed at preventing infant mortality. One of the sponsors of the legislation, Republican Senator Shannon Jones, says a…
After months of being away to campaign, the Ohio Senate is coming back to the Statehouse next week to vote on a bill that tackles the state’s poor infant…
The state is working with urban community leaders to pinpoint specific ways of cutting down on the infant mortality rate. Ohio’s Medicaid department doled…