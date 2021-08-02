Jennifer Brunner

-
The first candidate has announced her bid to be the next Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in a race that will be decided in November of 2022.…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court now has three Democratic justices for the first time since 1994, with the first statewide swearing in to start the new year - the…
-
Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but…
-
Some of the biggest races on the ballot next year could be for the Ohio Supreme Court. Two seats now held by Republican justices will be open. A prominent…
-
Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 by Election Day were allowed to vote for presidential candidates in the Ohio primary two weeks ago because of a lawsuit…