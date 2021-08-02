Jessie Hill

-
A panel of three federal court judges won’t get involved in a dispute over abortion and the state’s coronavirus order regarding elective surgery – which…
-
Earlier this week, a federal judge temporarily ruled Ohio cannot force abortion clinics to close under the coronavirus order banning elective,…
-
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state from using the coronavirus order that bans elective, non-essential surgeries to stop the six clinics in…
-
For Second Time In A Month, Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Abortion Restrictions In State BudgetThe Ohio Supreme Court has heard yet another case involving one of the state’s abortion providers. It’s the second one this month. This case revolves…