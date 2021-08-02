-
The latest numbers from state officials show that Ohio's unemployment rate didn't change at all last month.The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services…
The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he describes as cutting edge – focusing on…
May’s 20,000 new private sector jobs in Ohio mean the state is outpacing the nation in job growth rate so far this year, though the state had no…
Gov. John Kasich is sounding off about a report over the weekend saying that his job creation record for the last two years is only slightly better than…
Several Ohio cities are waiting to hear how their bids for Amazon's second headquarters went over with the retail giant. Gov. John Kasich is teasing the…
The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections. That office is trying to…
Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was…