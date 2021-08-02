John Goodwin

Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Government/Politics
Ohio Ranks Second In Number Of Puppy Mills Identified In New Animal Welfare Report
Jo Ingles
Ohio ranks second in a list of states with the most puppy mills, even after a law that was supposed to crack down on them. Ohio’s new law meant to prevent…
