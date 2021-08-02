Juvenile offenders

-
A law that took effect this spring puts Ohio in line with US Supreme Court decisions against life sentences without parole for those who kill or commit…
-
A divided Ohio Supreme Court says juvenile courts can dismiss sex charges against a child under 13 if the kids involved in sexual conduct were close in…
-
Kids under 13 can’t be charged with rape in Ohio. But the Ohio Supreme Court will decide if they can be charged with other sex crimes if both involved in…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has sharply split over whether a 112-year sentence for a teenager convicted of kidnapping and raping a Youngstown State student in…
-
Gov. John Kasich’s office is not confirming or denying reports that the state’s youth and adult prison systems might merge in the future. News reports…
-
Ohio leaders are hoping to score some help from a national group to cut down on the number of minors put behind bars. State lawmakers and youth services…