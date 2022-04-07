Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Government/Politics
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joins his Democratic colleagues to vote for a historic U.S. Supreme Court appointment
Jo Ingles
Brown was among those senators voting to confirm federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court
0:51