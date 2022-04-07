Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joins his Democratic colleagues to vote for a historic U.S. Supreme Court appointment

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined the rest of his Democratic colleagues in the historic vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Brown said Jackson will not only be the first African American woman to serve on the nation’s high court but will also bring other important perspectives as well.

“She’ll bring the perspective of a public-school student, something that is rare in the Supreme Court. She’ll bring the perspective of a defense lawyer, something almost, maybe it’s happened once or twice in the history of the Supreme Court. She’ll bring diversity, again beyond race and gender,” Brown said.

Ohio’s other U.S. Senator Rob Portman opposed Jackson, along with most Republican Senators, saying he fears she’d “legislate from the bench." Three Republican Senators crossed party lines to vote for Jackson. While Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote to confirm Jackson, no Black women had the opportunity to vote for Jackson because none are currently serving in the U.S. Senate.

Jackson was confirmed by the 53-47 vote. She will replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring from the court at the end of its session later this summer.

