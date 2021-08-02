-
Ohio Democrats are trying to stir up support for a future challenger against U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) whose vote for new U.S. Supreme Court…
-
Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose has signed onto a letter with Republican officials and candidates across the nation, urging the Senate to press…
-
Ohio Republicans are lauding President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters of the president say judicial…
-
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate…
-
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia were known as close friends, though they were ideological opposites.Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this…
-
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator and most of its Republican Congressional delegation have signed onto a court document that could lead to the overturning of…
-
As the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of the multiple women who have accused him of…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling that overturns 40 years of precedent and ends compelled union dues for public employees. Now, a…
-
The fight over how Ohio has maintained its voter rolls has made it to the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Ted Strickland is apologizing after suggesting that the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was fortunate timing.…