Kimberly Murnieks

Ohio’s sales tax revenues were up for the last month, but income tax collections were way down.The state’s Office of Budget and Management says overall,…
The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic…
The state budget is a sea of red, as income and sales tax collections are less than half of what was predicted for this month. There is one specific area…
Ohio's budget report shows revenues came in below estimates for the sales tax, auto tax, and personal income tax.The Office of Budget and Management…
The Office of Budget and Management reports the state just received the lowest rate on financing on record. When Ohio issued $300 million dollars in bonds…
The Ohio Office of Budget Management is instructing state agency directors to keep a close watch on their spending during the 17-day budget extension.The…
Total state tax collections were up 20 percent over estimates for April and 3.1 percent for May. That’s leading the state budget director to revise her…
On the first day of hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s $69 billion operating budget, lawmakers are hearing about two sets of economic forecasts. And they’ll…
State income tax collections have been down for the last two months, leading some to wonder whether Ohio will end the fiscal year with a surplus – or in…